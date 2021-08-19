Africa Travel Week 2022 to Be Held in Cape Town

Africa Travel Week 2022 will be held in Cape Town from April 11 to 13, 2022, bringing together Pan-African and international exhibitors and buyers from across the globe at headline shows, such as World Travel Market Africa (WTM Africa) and International Luxury Travel Market Africa (ILTM Africa). The event will include all the highlights that delegates have come to expect in the previous events, including a robust speaker program and associated events like International Business Market Africa, EQUAL Africa, Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS), Travel Forward and Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE).

EQUAL Africa will convene travel suppliers, buyers and lifestyle brands focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. For the meetings, incentives, conferences and events industry, there’s IBTM Africa and stakeholders working in the sports, events and tourism industries won’t want to miss SETE. Lastly, Travel Forward is a travel technology show where travel executives and innovative solution providers gain access to insights, open debate and networking opportunities.

Tourism investments across the continent will also be in the spotlight at the Africa Tourism Investment Summit, which WTM Africa will be co-hosting with the International Tourism and Investment Summit (ITIC).

For the 2022 event, Africa Travel Week will renew its partnerships with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, Africa Tourism Association and Africa Travel and Tourism Association to ensure that the themes addressed at the event will reflect those pressing issues for tourism stakeholders seeking to reignite tourism to the continent.

“The city of Cape Town has worked with the tourism industry and other government counterparts to put together health and safety protocols to ensure we can safely welcome international visitors to our shores,” Executive Mayor Dan Plato said in a written statement. “Africa Travel Week is the perfect platform for us to showcase, to the international market, how our tourism sector has adapted to the times and improved on our already world-class offerings.”

For more details, visit www.atwconnect.com

