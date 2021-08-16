Mantis Opens Mobile Camp in Tanzania’s Serengeti

Mantis, a conservation-focused hotel group with luxury hotels, eco-lodges, waterways and impact experiences located across the globe, has opened a new property in Tanzania: the Siringit Migration Camp by Mantis. The camp moves every few months to follow the wildebeest herds, zebra, Thomson's gazelles and the predators that the Great Migration attracts within the Serengeti National Park.

The Siringit Migration Camp by Mantis opens in Kogatende region (northern Serengeti) in September this year, where it will remain until November 2021. The camp will then move to the Ndutu region (southern Serengeti) reopening on December 15, 2021, where it will remain until March 31, 2022 when the herds start their migration toward the north again.

Good to know: Both locations have an airstrip. There are daily scheduled flights from Arusha or Seronera to Kogatende, and the airstrip is only a 10-minute game drive direct to the camp.

The bedouin-style camp has eight luxury tents, positioned on a raised platform to provide guests with views of the Serengeti wilderness. Each tent can accommodate up to two guests, while two can be interlinked to form a family tent, which can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children). All tents have en-suite bathrooms with double vanity. The camp also has a separate dining tent and lounge tent, which includes a selection of coffee table books and board games.

The stay (game package) at Siringit Migration Camp by Mantis is inclusive of accommodation, all meals and local beverages; morning and evening game drives; picnic breakfast, lunches and dinners (for full-day game drives); sundowners; return road transfers to the closest Serengeti airstrip to the camp and shared use of a 4 x 4 safari vehicle; and complimentary Wi-Fi.

For more details, visit www.siringit.co.tz/collection/siringit-migration-camp or email at [email protected]

