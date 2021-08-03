Delta Restarts Nonstop Service from Atlanta to Johannesburg

Delta Air Lines has resumed its non-stop service between Atlanta and Johannesburg, a move that has been hailed by South Africa Tourism.

Operated by Airbus A350-900neo, the flight will depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 7:00 p.m. and arrive at the Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg at 4:30 p.m. the next day. Return flight leaves Johannesburg at 10:55 p.m. and arrives in Atlanta at 9:15 a.m. the same day.

The Airbus A350-900neo has four cabin experiences, including its Delta One Suites that offer travelers a personalized experience, with a full-height door for enhanced privacy and a fully flat bed seat with direct aisle access. The Airbus is reportedly 25 percent more fuel efficient than the Boeing 777 it replaces, helping reduce carbon emissions.

“The return of the vital Atlanta-to-Johannesburg flight service underscores the passion travelers feel and have missed of our beautiful country,” said Jerry Mpufane, president of South African Tourism, North America. “The reconnection of two major global hubs is critical to our return to business and marks another milestone in the reopening of South Africa to global leisure and business travelers in time for the late summer and fall travel season.”

Johannesburg is South Africa’s biggest city and its financial and industrial capital, and offers visitors a variety of experiences, including vibrant nightlife, galleries and museums, hip restaurants and cafes and more.

South Africa has been open for tourism since November 2020 with health and safety protocols in place. Travelers are required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival, while wearing face masks in public is mandatory.

For further information, visit www.southafrica.net.

