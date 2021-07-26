Anguilla Welcomes American Airlines' Move to Begin Service from Miami

Anguilla has welcomed American Airlines' move to begin flight service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA), starting December 11, 2021.

The direct flights will operate year-round, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart MIA at 10:50 a.m., arriving at AXA at 2:49 p.m. The return flight will depart AXA at 3:40 p.m., arriving at MIA at 5:53 a.m. Flights will be available for sale starting on July 26, 2021.

Lauding the move, Anguilla's Minister of Tourism Haydn Hughes said, “We are delighted that American Airlines will be inaugurating a twice-weekly, scheduled service to Anguilla this winter. The introduction of direct service into Anguilla from the U.S. mainland is a goal we have long been working towards, and we are thrilled that our efforts have now borne fruit."

Speaking about the importance of the move, the minister further added, "This is a tremendous vote of confidence in our destination, as American Airlines has the equipment and the route network that will enable us to significantly increase our arrivals and further develop our tourism product."

Also applauding the move was Anguilla Tourist Board Chairman Kenroy Herbert, who said, "The introduction of these scheduled flights will be a game-changer for our tourism industry. Access is the most critical factor for any destination, and the Miami gateway provides excellent connectivity from the West Coast, so it opens up lucrative new markets for Anguilla. This new service will create a host of business and leisure tourism opportunities for our island.”

For information on Anguilla, visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board

