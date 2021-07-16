Air France Launches Health Document Verification Service

Air France has launched a new service, “Ready to Fly,” which will allow customers to ensure they have all the required health documents before going to the airport.

Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, Air France has been doing things to enable its customers to easily check the health documents required by the authorities of their destination country. This information is updated in real time on the airfrance.traveldoc.aero website. With "Ready to Fly," the airline says it's going one step further.

A few days before departure, customers traveling on eligible flights receive an email inviting them to upload their health documents on an Air France online platform. These documents are then checked and if they are complete and correct, a confirmation message is sent to the customer. The boarding passes issued will then be marked "Ready to Fly," enabling them to be processed quickly by Air France teams at the airport on the day of departure.

If a document is missing or incomplete, customers receive a notification message inviting them to transfer the missing documents or to present them at the airport on the day of their trip.

With "Ready to Fly," Air France aims to ensure its customers have "a relaxed start to their journey," knowing that they have all the documents they need to board their flight. This free and optional service also ensures a smoother customer journey through the airport, by eliminating successive checks.

Successfully tested since June, "Ready to Fly" will be available from July 17 on flights from Paris to Corsica and French overseas destinations, before being gradually rolled out over the summer to a growing number of destinations.

Related Stories

Qatar Reopens for Fully Vaccinated International Travelers

JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

United Adds Nearly 150 Flights to Warm-Weather Cities

Hawaii Adopts CommonPass Digital Health App to Bypass Quarantine