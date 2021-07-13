JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

JetBlue took another step toward achieving its environmental social governance targets, including net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, as it entered into a new a partnership with World Energy and World Fuel Services to fuel flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

JetBlue’s LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline’s usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately five percent of JetBlue’s LAX fuel.

Renewable fuel options will play a critical role in the aviation industry’s transition to lower-carbon operations, the airline said in a press release. JetBlue’s carbon reduction efforts focus on decreasing emissions through fuel-efficient operations and aircraft, growing usage of SAF, and supporting the next generation of low-emissions aircraft technologies. The airline had earlier moved to fuel flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) with SAF with another fuel provider.

Among the airline's emissions reduction targets are efforts to reduce aircraft emissions 25 percent per available seat mile by 2030 from 2015 levels, excluding offsets; convert 10 percent of total jet fuel to be from blended SAF by 2030; and convert 40 percent of three main ground service equipment vehicle types to electric by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030.

World Energy, a commercial-scale producer of SAF, is supplying JetBlue fuel at LAX from its facility in Paramount, CA. JetBlue is World Energy’s second U.S. commercial airline partner to incorporate SAF into its regular operations. Made from inedible agricultural waste, World Energy’s SAF is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials to reduce emissions by up to 80 percent per gallon before being blended with petroleum jet fuel. JetBlue’s fuel management company, World Fuel Services, will manage delivery of the fuel to LAX.

LAX is one of JetBlue’s busiest markets, with 40 flights per day to 23 markets. With support from Los Angeles World Airports, JetBlue plans to embark on meaningful expansion at LAX over the next five years—both domestically and internationally—into multiple markets with plans to reach about 70 flights per day by 2025.

