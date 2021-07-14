Qatar Reopens for Fully Vaccinated International Travelers

International travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now visit Qatar without having to quarantine themselves.

The Middle Eastern country has put in place a new streamlined set of measures designed to make traveling to Qatar as easy as possible, while still maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Qatar's new policy, however, applies only to those travelers who have taken vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

The new arrangements also make it easy for citizens and residents to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar. All visitors—vaccinated or non-vaccinated—will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

In order to visit Qatar, international visitors, citizens and residents must register and upload required documentation, such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the Ehteraz website (www.ehteraz.gov), at least 12 hours before their planned departure. Airlines will allow only those passengers who have a valid travel authorization for Qatar.

In addition, visitor visa rules apply for certain countries. Qatar has a free ‘visa on arrival’ policy for 80 countries but those requiring a visitor visa must obtain one before applying for their travel authorization. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

Note: Qatar makes it mandatory to wear face masks indoors and outdoors at all times, and expects people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior, like avoiding crowded places and sanitizing hands regularly.

Before booking any flights, travelers must check the entry requirements of the country they are traveling from and will return to from Qatar and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In addition, all travelers are required to download and activate the Ehteraz mobile app, which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card that can be purchased on arrival at Hamad International Airport. Upon activation, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.

For more information on the latest travel policy to visit Qatar, visit: www.visitqatar.qa.

