Two New Leisure Hotels to Open in Qatar in Late 2020/Early 2021

by Matt Turner
Zulal Wellness Resort // Photos courtesy of the Qatar National Tourism Council

The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) is proud to announce the launch of two new hotel and leisure destinations, opening late 2020 and early 2021. The country is currently undergoing an extensive tourism development strategy, as it works to diversify and build upon its offering for visitors, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The two new openings, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas and Zulal Wellness Resort, will each bring something different to the range of accommodations and experiences already available.

The seventh Hilton hotel opening in the region, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, is located 50 miles from the capital, Doha. The resort is located on across two miles of private beaches and its spacious beach villas each has a private pool and a garden. Thirty villas are now available for bookings, with a further 246 hotel rooms and suites due to open in early 2021.

Guests can enjoy a range of restaurants during their stay: From the locally inspired Souk Kitchen to the stylish Octa seafood restaurant, there are over 20 eateries on site. 

There’s also the Eforea Spa: Set across two floors, the relaxation and wellness center is home to eight treatment rooms, as well as a fully equipped VIP room with a Rasul mud chamber. Guests can opt for a restorative Volcanic Stone Massage or a calming Honey Hammam before unwinding in the steam room, sauna, tropical showers or ice chute.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas // Photos courtesy of the Qatar National Tourism Council 

Active families seeking adventure can explore the Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park. The water park has 28 slides and rides, including torrent rivers, surfing dunes and Whizzard mat racing. Additional options include go-karting and laser tag. 

Outside of Abu Samra, the Zulal Wellness Resort is set to be the largest wellness destination in the country and the first wellbeing resort in the region. Partially opening in late 2020 before its complete opening in early 2021, the resort will be located in the north of Qatar and will offer treatments and facilities for families or couples looking to escape to the dunes.

For more information on the hotel and resort openings, visit www3.hilton.com and www.msheireb.com/zulal-wellness-resort.

Related Stories

Etihad to Require Negative PCR Test for Flights to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Sets Guidelines for Cultural Sites to Reopen

Indonesia, Dubai, Rwanda Latest Recipients of WTTC Safety Stamp

Rwanda to Welcome Commercial Flights Starting August 1

Read more on:
Hotel Information Wellness Resorts Family Resorts Qatar National Tourism Council Qatar Travel Middle East Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Zulal Wellness Resort Abu Samra Hilton Worldwide

Suggested Articles:

White House
Your Business

ASTA “Deeply Disappointed” Trump Stops Relief Negotiations

The American Society of Travel Advisors says the White House is dodging its responsibility to support small businesses and travel advisors. Read more.

by Matt Turner
Central America

Belize Reopens International Airport to Leisure Travel

Belize reopened October 1 for leisure travel with a “Safe Corridor” including hotels, restaurants and tour operators. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
crowded airport
Your Business

Stats: Perceptions of Travel Safety Rising Steadily

MMGY surveys show increasing confidence in the safety of domestic and international travel, cruising and lodging. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner