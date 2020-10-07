Two New Leisure Hotels to Open in Qatar in Late 2020/Early 2021

The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) is proud to announce the launch of two new hotel and leisure destinations, opening late 2020 and early 2021. The country is currently undergoing an extensive tourism development strategy, as it works to diversify and build upon its offering for visitors, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The two new openings, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas and Zulal Wellness Resort, will each bring something different to the range of accommodations and experiences already available.

The seventh Hilton hotel opening in the region, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, is located 50 miles from the capital, Doha. The resort is located on across two miles of private beaches and its spacious beach villas each has a private pool and a garden. Thirty villas are now available for bookings, with a further 246 hotel rooms and suites due to open in early 2021.

Guests can enjoy a range of restaurants during their stay: From the locally inspired Souk Kitchen to the stylish Octa seafood restaurant, there are over 20 eateries on site.

There’s also the: Set across two floors, the relaxation and wellness center is home to eight treatment rooms, as well as a fully equipped VIP room with amud chamber. Guests can opt for a restorativeor a calmingbefore unwinding in the steam room, sauna, tropical showers or ice chute.

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas // Photos courtesy of the Qatar National Tourism Council

Active families seeking adventure can explore the Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park. The water park has 28 slides and rides, including torrent rivers, surfing dunes and Whizzard mat racing. Additional options include go-karting and laser tag.

Outside of Abu Samra, the Zulal Wellness Resort is set to be the largest wellness destination in the country and the first wellbeing resort in the region. Partially opening in late 2020 before its complete opening in early 2021, the resort will be located in the north of Qatar and will offer treatments and facilities for families or couples looking to escape to the dunes.

For more information on the hotel and resort openings, visit www3.hilton.com and www.msheireb.com/zulal-wellness-resort.

