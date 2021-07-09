Qatar to Open Over 100 New Properties Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

As Qatar gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country plans to add 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to its existing portfolio of properties, in an attempt to broaden the country's appeal to a range of travelers and enhance the visitor experience.

The new properties being added to Qatar’s 183-property strong portfolio, totaling nearly 32,000 room keys, include the already opened Banyan Tree Doha, designed by interior designer Jacques Garcia; and the soon-to-open Pullman Doha West Bay, the JW Marriott West Bay and the Steigenberger Hotel Doha.



The Banyan Tree Doha in the heart of the city has five dining options, 341 rooms, suites and residences. Travelers looking to relax and rejuvenate will be excited to know that the Banyan Tree Spa offers "Rainforest Hydrotherapy," and comes with a vitality pool, herbal sauna, steam room and a unique rain walk.



For travelers looking for a blend of business and leisure, the Pullman Doha West Bay, due to open later this year, is a good option. The hotel has 375 rooms and suites, along with 93 apartments. The contemporary conference rooms and the expansive ballroom are well-suited for business events, while the nine gastronomic outlets, gym and spa, and the outdoor pool offer ample choices to relax.

Pullman Doha West Bay's Executive Suite

For those who love hotels with a view, the 53-story JW Marriott West Bay will offer great views of Doha’s skyline. Pretty cool: The skyscraper will have a terrace swimming pool on the 30th floor. The hotel will open with 297 rooms, a variety of restaurants, and sports and fitness facilities.



Travelers looking for accommodation close to the airport may like the Steigenberger Hotel Doha, which will open with 204 rooms and suites. The hotel will house a spa, gym and a rooftop pool, as well as various dining options. A 4,300-square-foot ballroom and six conference rooms can host both personal and professional gatherings.



For more information to plan a trip in Qatar, visit www.visitqatar.qa.

