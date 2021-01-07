Abu Dhabi Launches New Self-Drive Off-Road Adventures

A new project launched on Thursday that will see adventurers soon able to embark on desert explorations in Abu Dhabi. The "Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi Project," organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), consists of six off-road driving route maps covering Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafrah and Al Ain, which people can follow to embark on desert camping and desert safari experiences in their own vehicles.

The route maps created under the initiative have been designed with all levels of driving experiences in mind, from beginner to advanced. Each route provides a variety of sightseeing opportunities, including camel and gazelle sightings, desert dune views and access to oases. The route maps include Al Remah, Al Ain to White Sands, Hameem Loop, Umm Al Oush, Liwa Crossing and Al Khazna, all of which will be available through participating tour operators as well as the Abu Dhabi Off-Road webpage.

Drivers will be provided with a set of checklists and instructions to ensure their safety. Participating operators will offer lessons on the basics of the activity to those with no prior experience in off-road driving, to help them to safely enjoy their next adventure. All routes will be showcased on Google Maps app through a designated link for each one.

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said the organization worked closely with Capital Gate Tourism and Adventure, as well as with the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort to create the program. He adds that each route map will offer required prerequisites and guidelines, including levels of required experience, to ensure drivers are adequately prepared to enjoy the adventure.

More information on Off-Road Driving in Abu Dhabi is now available at visitabudhabi.ae.

Related Stories

Emirates Debuts Premium Economy Cabin, Launches Global Sale

Abu Dhabi to Reopen to Travelers on December 24

Etihad Debuts Global COVID-19 Insurance for All Guests

Abu Dhabi Sets Guidelines for Cultural Sites to Reopen