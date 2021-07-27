Frontier Airlines to Serve Antigua from December

U.S.-based, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will make its inaugural flight to Antigua on December 4. The service will operate once weekly on Saturdays with flights to Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport from its base at the Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The announcement by Frontier Airlines was welcomed by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Officials, who were engaged in talks with the airline before the pandemic. This is the airline’s first entry into the Caribbean as they resume steps to expand their network.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez said, “The launch of the new service out of the busy Orlando airport opens up an important gateway to Antigua, with links to major U.S. cities. We can now look forward to meeting the increased demand coming out of the U.S. this winter and from all indications, we can also expect to see more competitive pricing brought on by Frontier Airlines’ affordable rates.”

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James called the airline’s decision, “good news for the industry, good news for Antigua and Barbuda, and a show of confidence in our rebound.”

James said, “Those additional 186 passengers every Saturday will certainly go a long way in providing us with the alternative options that we need from other gateway cities in the USA into Antigua.”

News of the airline’s December launch has been met with much enthusiasm by Antigua and Barbuda hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders who are excited about the additional airlift for the destination.

Frontier Airlines will operate an Airbus320-Neo. Introductory fares to Antigua will start from at US$99.

Related Stories

KLM Pre-Validating COVID-19 Documents For Select Destinations

Anguilla Welcomes AA's Move to Begin Service From Miami

Emirates Launches New Passenger Service Between Dubai and Miami

JetBlue Launches Flights to Antigua and Barbuda From Newark