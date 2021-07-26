KLM Pre-Validating COVID-19 Documents For Select Destinations

To reduce the hassle of traveling with all the COVID-19-related documents, KLM is offering a new service, [email protected], for travelers headed to a select number of destinations, that will allow customers to get their COVID-19 travel documents checked in advance.

Pre-validating the documents required by the destination via [email protected] means that customers can be sure in advance that their documentation is in order. Also, checking COVID-19 documents in advance can speed up the check-in process at the airport.

With this free and voluntary digital self-service, KLM aims to help its customers with the complex entry regulations of the country of destination regarding COVID-19 travel documents.

KLM's online check of COVID-19 documents is now available for all KLM flights to Amsterdam, and for KLM flights from or via Amsterdam to Curaçao, Dubai, Lima, St. Martin, Istanbul, Germany and Spain. The number of destinations for which [email protected] is available is expected to increase in the near future.

Customers who have booked a flight to one of these destinations and are eligible for this service will receive an invitation to participate. They collect the required documents and upload them up to five hours before departure. They will be sent the result by e-mail, usually within an hour. KLM staff performing the check are available between 6:00 and 22:00 CET (midnight to 4 p.m. EST).

All customers who need COVID-19-related travel documents for their journey can collect their boarding pass and check in their baggage at the check-in desk at the airport. If they have had their documents checked online via [email protected] beforehand, all they need to do is show their passport or ID card and any visa; however, KLM recommends its customers to always bring hard copies of the required COVID-19-related documents with them to the airport, as they may have to show them upon arrival at their destination.

