Amadeus, United Launch Advanced Travel Retailing via NDC

Amadeus and United Airlines have renewed their distribution agreement that reinforces a commitment to modern retailing and enhances communication between the airline and travel sellers. Included in the agreement is the addition of United’s NDC-enabled content, which will be available to travel agencies and corporations globally later this year via the Amadeus Travel Platform.

NDC, according to Amadeus, is enabling new possibilities for customers by offering more choice and tailored content, as well as bringing capabilities and services into more channels where travelers shop. United will deliver ancillaries enabled by NDC, amenities with added customer benefits and continuous pricing for NDC-enabled agencies booking travel on United flights. There will also be added service capabilities to automate interaction with the customer.

An important benefit of this agreement is a better shopping experience enabled by NDC, including real-time updates and notifications related to the customer’s record, which United has advocated for as a long-standing member of Amadeus’ NDC [X] program. Within this collaborative forum, United has been providing valuable feedback and assisting Amadeus to better display and distribute United’s content.

The Amadeus Travel Platform is the backbone of multiple front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Travel API and Amadeus’ self-booking and expense solution, all with cross-channel compatibility so travel sellers and buyers can easily shop, sell and service unique offers from United.

