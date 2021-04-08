Wilderness Safaris Opens Rebuilt DumaTau, Little DumaTau Camps

Wilderness Safaris has announced the opening of the completely rebuilt DumaTau Camp, as well as Little DumaTau—a co-located but smaller and more intimate camp—in northern Botswana’s Linyanti Wilderness Reserve. The two new camps are situated on the same site as the previous DumaTau to take advantage of the views over Osprey Lagoon and the opportunities to watch the wealth of wildlife—including the mega-herds of elephant for which the Linyanti region is known.

In keeping with the new camps’ positioning within Wilderness Safaris’ Premier portfolio, the level of comfort and facilities has been amplified through the rebuild, with a particular focus on ensuring a cool environment during the heat of the day. The central Osprey Retreat between the two camps has a separate pool, deli and Safari Boutique area. Further upgrades include an extended deck (with plunge pool) and awnings at each of DumaTau’s eight tented suites, and the four identical suites at Little DumaTau. The accommodations have also been remodeled to offer more room and new opportunities to explore.

The full range of safari activities are on offer at the properties, including day and night game drives, boat excursions, and guided nature walks led by expert Wilderness Safaris guides.

“The Linyanti Wildlife Reserve is a must-see spectacle, filled with varied habitats, diverse wildlife and wonderful scenery,” said Kim Nixon, Wilderness Safaris Botswana managing director, in a press announcement. “The camps offer an unrivalled wilderness experience, with private access to Zibadianja Lagoon and more than 45 kilometres of exclusive traversing along Linyanti River frontage, as well as the north and south banks of the Savuti Channel.”

Guests will also find “curiosity boxes” in the suites that “tell the story of the camp and of the region,” along with a library that focuses on two of the most iconic (and itinerant) species that can be seen from DumaTau: Elephants and wild dogs.

The food offering at DumaTau is based primarily on seasonal and locally available ingredients. Sourcing produce from suppliers in northern Botswana reduces food miles and supports small businesses. This economic impact is also enhanced through sourcing décor items from Batswana artisans.

Guests at the new DumaTau can also enjoy customized spa experiences as part of the concept of a “restorative safari.”

