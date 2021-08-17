Emirates and Airlink Expand Partnership

Emirates and Airlink have announced the expansion of their existing partnership into a unilateral codeshare agreement, giving travelers to and from South Africa access to more than 40 domestic and regional destinations across 12 African countries.

The move comes as Emirates resumes its flights to South Africa and ramps up its operations to provide customers with enhanced connectivity via its gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The connectivity provided by the new codeshare between Emirates and Airlink will offer competitive fares, combined ticketing, and seamless baggage transfers when connecting between both airlines.

Customers traveling to South Africa can now transfer from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to domestic points like Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit, Kimberley, Skukuza, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Sishen, Mthatha and Port Elizabeth, as well as points across Southern Africa like Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Lubumbashi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Maseru, Antananarivo, Pemba, Tete, Maun, Victoria Falls, Walvis Bay, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and Livingstone amongst many other cities.

“The expansion of the Emirates-Airlink partnership marks an important step forward in our relationship,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates Airline, in a press statement. "Our new codeshare agreement enhances our service offering and flexibility for customers traveling beyond our gateways in South and Southern Africa ... We are committed to growing our operations in South Africa, and with the strong connection opportunities being provided collectively with Airlink we hope to help jumpstart the recovery of the local travel and tourism industry."

