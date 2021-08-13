Alaska Airlines Adds Three Flights From San Francisco to Mexico for Winter

Alaska Airlines has announced the addition of three new flights between San Francisco and Mexico for the winter season. The new routes will connect the Bay Area to Loreto, Mazatlán and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo from San Francisco International Airport. This will take non-stop departures from the West Coast to Mexico to 27 a day: 20 from California and seven from the Pacific Northwest.

Alaska will begin serving the new destinations from December 18 and will continue the service through April 16, 2022, flying weekly on Saturdays.

In addition to the new service, Alaska also has nonstop flights from San Francisco to Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. While from San Jose in the Bay Area, the airline offers nonstop flights to Guadalajara, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Alaska recently expanded food and beverage service on its flights, adding more West Coast-inspired meals in First Class like Guajillo Chile-Lime Salad with ancient grains, and additional fresh food items throughout the cabin that can be pre-ordered up to two weeks before departure. Free craft beer, West Coast wines and cocktails too are on offer in First Class and Premium Class, and are also available for purchase in the main cabin.

Most flights offer inflight internet or satellite Wi-Fi and more than 1,000 movies and TV shows that can be streamed for free. From mid-September through mid-October, the airline will be celebrating Latinx content and creators with special entertainment selections.

Alaska claims to have implemented more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety—from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems) and continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Tickets to all the destinations in Mexico are now on sale with up to 30 percent off select, one-way fares. Blackout dates and day-of-week restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions, visit alaskaair.com.

