TAG Airlines Set to Begin Operations in Mexico

Guatemalan carrier TAG Airlines will begin operations in Mexico starting this month with flights connecting Guatemala and Tapachula from August 13 and Guatemala and Cancun from August 19. The new route gives passengers the option of a direct flight, reducing times and costs, and aims to benefit tourists and businessmen traveling to both destinations.

Being at the heart of the Mayan world, Guatemala offers a wide diversity of natural attractions, archaeology and gastronomy, among others, while Cancun is Mexico’s main tourist destination, and Tapachula is the main gateway from Central America to Mexico.

TAG Airlines will fly the new route Guatemala-Tapachula-Guatemala five days a week from Monday to Friday. The airline’s Guatemala-Cancun-Guatemala route will be served four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“The south-southeast region of Mexico is of great importance and attractiveness for leisure and business travelers, for its natural beauties, its cultural richness and the relevance that the region has for economic growth,” said Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines, in a press release. “We are very proud to start operations in Mexico. An important economic catalyst will undoubtedly be the Mayan Train, which will become a cornerstone for the development of the south-southeast region, through the creation of jobs, the generation of investments and the promotion of tourism activity.”

TAG Airlines currently operates 27 daily flights in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize and now in Mexico, with a modern fleet of more than 20 aircraft. In addition, the airline has a strict hygiene and sanitization policy, which is implemented in all its flights.

Visit www.tag.com.gt.

