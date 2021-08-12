JetBlue Begins Service Between New York and London

JetBlue has officially entered the transatlantic market with its first customer-carrying flight between New York and London landing at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning (10 a.m. local time). With the new service in the United Kingdom, the airline now operates in 26 countries.

JetBlue will operate from Heathrow’s newest terminal—Terminal 2—which offers travelers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants. Flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Heathrow will operate daily in August and four times weekly in September on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior.

The airline’s Mint premium experience offers 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door (including two Mint Studios) and a custom-designed seat cushion. The airline also offers unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi on all transatlantic flights. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels, focused on news and sports, and a library of seatback entertainment, allowing them to have a multiple screen experience onboard. Travelers also have access to a selection of food from New York-based restaurant group Dig, bringing its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables.

For the launch of U.K. service, JetBlue announced it is proactively offsetting the carbon dioxide emissions from all JetBlue flights to and from London throughout 2021. In 2020, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, and has since announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The airline is also scheduled to add additional service between the U.S. and the U.K. with flights between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) starting September 29, 2021. London service from Boston is planned to start in summer 2022.

