Big Five Tours & Expeditions Adds New Initiative in Egypt

Big Five Tours & Expeditions (Big Five) has announced the addition of a new sustainable initiative to their Egypt offerings. By incorporating intimate experiences with local archaeologists and their teams, travelers can not only become archaeologists for the day but thay can also contribute to the sustainable balance Egypt is hoping to achieve as part of its tourism offering.

Ashish Sanghrajka, president of Big Five Tours, said, “One of the challenges Egypt faces is the invisibility of the local excavators and archaeologists—the ones making the actual discoveries, not the media rounds. These people are doing the most important work and Big Five is committed to creating fair wage jobs in archaeology for them shedding light on their efforts, which often go unnoticed or are overshadowed. We want clients, as part of their custom-tailored experience to have a front-row seat and get involved in new and exciting discoveries while positively contributing to better the lives of the people impacted by their visit.”

With archaeology being the center of the tourism experience in Egypt, discoveries are at an all-time high in the destination—from two discoveries a decade in the early 20th century to averaging six discoveries a year since 2018. This pace of discovery is a major driver in stimulating traveler demand and interest in Egypt as one of Big Five’s top-selling destinations.

With Big Five’s new custom offering, advisors can create a customized/private experience for well-qualified clients on an individual request basis in several locations, such as a recently discovered chamber in Saqqara, a burial ground and UNESCO World Heritage site outside of Cairo, which allows guests to explore recent/unknown finds where revenue generated from their trips goes directly to the workers.

To learn more about Big Five, visit www.bigfive.com.

Related Stories

Big Five, Approach Guides Launch Co-Branded Website for Advisors

Exodus Adventure Travels Announces 2024 “RCGS Quests”

Big Five, Art Experiences Travel Partner on Ecuador Experience

Jacada Travel Expands to the Middle East