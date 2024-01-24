Exodus Adventure Travels Announces 2024 “RCGS Quests”

Exodus Adventure Travels has announced its 2024 lineup of “RCGS Quests,” a series of expert-led itineraries developed in partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. These limited edition, small group trips offer travelers a range of opportunities to explore the planet, led by noted hosts in their respective fields.

Exodus’ 2024 “RCGS Quests” series features six adventures. Here’s what to expect:

On the eight-day “RCGS: Highlights of the Amalfi Coast with Scott Forsyth” itinerary departing April 6, travelers can spend a week on the Amalfi Coast led by an expert local guide and hosted by professional photographer and fellow of the RCGS, Scott Forsyth.

On the seven-day “RCGS: Classic Kenya 4WD Safari with Patricia Sims” itinerary departing August 10, travelers can explore Kenya’s best safari sites led by an expert local safari guide and hosted by Canadian filmmaker, RCGS fellow and World Elephant Day co-founder, Patricia Sims.

On the “RCGS: A Week in Jordan with Sarah Legault” itinerary departing October 19, travelers can explore the historical and archeological highlights of Jordan. From the history of the Wadi Rum Desert to strolling through ancient Roman cities and floating in the Dead Sea, this Jordanian adventure hits all the highlights of this country. It is led by an expert local guide and hosted by Sarah Legault, vice president of philanthropy for the RCGS.

On the eight-day “RCGS: Rome, Assisi & Magical Umbria – Premium Adventure with Robin Esrock” itinerary departing October 19, guests can explore Rome and Assisi’s historic landmarks and classical ruins. They can walk through Italy’s countryside staying in a four-star resort in the hills of Umbria, led by an expert local guide and hosted by author, TV host, public speaker and RCGS fellow, Robin Esrock.

On the eight-day “RCGS: Egypt Nile Cruise with Charlene Bearhead” itinerary departing November 16, travelers can follow in the footsteps of the ancient pharaohs and ride the sands of time back thousands of years on this classic Nile cruise led by an expert local guide and hosted by Indigenous education advocate, author, vice president of learning and reconciliation at “Canadian Geographic,” and RCGS fellow, Charlene Bearhead.

On the 10-day “RCGS: Highlights of Vietnam with Lynn Moorman” itinerary departing November 17, guests can discover the culture and history of Vietnam, highlighted by its landscapes and cuisine. Led by an expert local guide and hosted by Lynn Moorman, a lifelong geographer with a love for exploring remote landscapes and environments. She is a fellow, former board member and current chair of the research committee of the RCGS.

