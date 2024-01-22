Under Canvas and Backroads Unveil New Itineraries

Under Canvas and Backroads plan to expand the adventures available to travelers across U.S. national parks, aiming to more than triple the amount of their collaborative experiences over the next two years. In addition, the expanded lineup this year includes a glamping-only itinerary in Southwestern Utah with stays exclusively at both Under Canvas Bryce Canyon and Under Canvas Zion.

After first establishing a relationship in 2019 with trips in Montana’s West Yellowstone, and subsequently operating successful glamping tours in Tennessee and South Dakota, Under Canvas and Backroads are poised to further expand their trip selection for outdoor enthusiasts with more than 185 scheduled trips through 2025. From the scenic beauty of the Black Hills of South Dakota, to the red rock and hoodoo vistas of Southwest Utah, to the ancient Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, these trips allow guests to enjoy a Backroads active adventure by day, and by night continue to immerse themselves in nature with Under Canvas’ glamping retreats.

Ample support provided by multiple Backroads vans allows for a variety of daily route options suitable for differing levels of ability. The company’s collaboration with Under Canvas pairs three multi-adventure trips with accommodations at Under Canvas’ luxury camps. In addition, a stay at Under Canvas includes onsite complimentary programming such as live acoustic music, daily yoga, stargazing, outdoor games and nightly s’mores around the firepits, as well as a lobby tent that acts as a social, communal hub for café-style dining and lounging.

Backroads trips staying at Under Canvas properties in 2024 include:

“ Utah’s Bryce & Zion Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour ” for couples, friends and solos, with accommodations at Under Canvas Bryce Canyon and Under Canvas Zion

” for couples, friends and solos, with accommodations at Under Canvas Bryce Canyon and Under Canvas Zion “ Black Hills & Badlands National Park Multi-Adventure Tour ” for couples, friends, solos and families with teens and kids (aged nine-plus), with accommodations at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore

” for couples, friends, solos and families with teens and kids (aged nine-plus), with accommodations at “ Great Smoky Mountains Multi-Adventure Tour ” for families with teens and kids (aged nine-plus), with accommodations at Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains .

” for families with teens and kids (aged nine-plus), with accommodations at . “Yellowstone, Tetons & Big Sky Multi-Adventure Tour” for couples, friends, solos, families with teens and kids (aged nine-plus) and families with older teens and 20-somethings, with accommodations at Bar N Ranch with access to Under Canvas complimentary programming.

Backroads trips that include stays at Under Canvas properties are all available for immediate booking.

For more information, visit www.backroads.com.

