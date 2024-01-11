Brush Creek Ranch Announces New “Epicurean Retreats”

Brush Creek Ranch has unveiled new “Epicurean Retreats” at The Farm at Brush Creek. Over select weekends, until April 2024, guests will have the opportunity to delve into culinary topics from distilling to butchery, hydroponic gardening, farmstead cheesemaking, scratch baking and more for three all-inclusive nights and two hands-on days.

The new “Epicurean Retreats” take guests behind the scenes to learn about the inner workings of a sustainable cattle ranch. The retreats are all-inclusive for three nights, and include the following topics:

Farmstead Creamery (February 22-25; March 21-24) – The team at Medicine Bow Creamery will lead guests through the inner workings of Wyoming ’s only Grade-A goat dairy and the step-by-step process of cheesemaking. Highlights include a meet and greet with the Ranch’s cheesemakers and the herd of goats; education of the breeding and raising of goats; the farmstead creamery process to craft cheeses; aging cheese gracefully; ricotta and rennet making; and hard cheese technique. The retreat rounds out with paired cheese and wine tastings, private Farm lunches, and gourmet Cheyenne Club dinners.

(February 1-4; March 28-31) – Discover the world of cultivating produce from seed-to-table—or to glass. Learn about the Ranch’s three greenhouses scaling over 20,000 square feet, its hydroponics gardening systems and its different types of environments for a variety of crops. The team will guide guests through seeding, planting, pruning and harvesting vegetables, fruits and herbs for peak flavor. Then, guests will work with the fresh ingredients to craft the ideal cuisine and cocktails. Art of Bread (January 18-21; March 1-4; April 4-7) – This hands-on bread-making experience will lead guests through baking techniques as they master the art of sourdough, discover the world of pasty, and learn about dough lamination, as well as tips and tricks from the Ranch’s Pastry Chef Keisha Sanderson.

Additional Retreats include:

Wagyu & Whiskey (January 25-28; February 29-March 3; April 11-14) – Embark on an educational experience surrounding the pairing of Wagyu & Whiskey. Guests can learn about the history of American Wagyu cattle and the art of raising and butchering meat. The journey continues through the distilling process of whiskey. Spirit innovators and professional distillers at the Brush Creek Distillery will show guests step-by-step how to distill, blend, ferment, barrel, thieve and even bottle their own whiskey.

Retreats are inclusive of luxury accommodations and dining experiences, including select wine, spirits and beers.

Guests can choose to extend their stay to enjoy an collection of Ranch adventures, such as Medicine Bowl Sound Healing, Snowga, private skiing at Green Mountain, llama snowshoeing, cross country skiing, ice fishing, ice skating, snowmobiling, fat tire biking, horseback riding, Ranger Tours, Distillery experiences, Spirit Vault Tasting, and a Wine Cellar Tour & Tasting. Pricing is exclusive of spa treatments, private lessons, a la carte excursions, select special menu offerings, and reserve beverages.

For more information, visit www.brushcreekranch.com.

