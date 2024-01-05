Tampa's Epicurean Hotel Completes $21 Million Expansion

Epicurean Hotel, located in the Hyde Park district of South Tampa, FL, has opened the doors of it $21 million expansion project. Located directly across Howard Avenue from Epicurean’s main 137-room hotel, the expansion adds 51 new guestrooms and suites, a private lobby, meeting space and rooftop terrace. The new four-story structure has a classic white exterior, historic façade and green landscaping and adds two floors of parking with an additional 91 spaces. The project also incorporates two fully restored apartment buildings, which are scheduled to open later this spring.

Referred to as Epicurean’s “second course,” the expansion is consistent with the look and feel of guestrooms, meeting rooms and public spaces in the main hotel. Public areas have a contrast of warm woods with cool concrete and stainless steel. An original artwork installation of wine and champagne corks and a contemporary liquor bottle chandelier greet guests in the lobby.

The 51 new accommodations consist of 31 standard king rooms, eight deluxe king rooms, three two-room suites and one junior suite. There are also eight historical apartments converted into suites with separate dining and living areas, a kitchenette, king bed and sleeper sofa that are opening in spring 2024. The apartment-style suites also have private balconies shaded by chic black-and-white-striped awnings. Guestrooms and suites are highlighted by signature butcher block countertops and soft earth-toned furnishings and finishes.

New meeting space includes the Chateau Room, a 794-square-foot room that can accommodate up to 50 guests and houses an eight-foot video wall. The 590-square-foot Cask Room offers a built-in plasma TV and is suitable for up to 30 guests. Both rooms are highlighted by oversized windows and open onto the 1,138-square-foot rooftop Vineyard Terrace, another option for private receptions and celebrations for up to 130 people.

Guests at Epicurean Hotel will have access to amenities in both buildings, including the culinary classroom known as the Epicurean Theatre; the signature Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar restaurant; EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge; Bern’s Fine Wines & Spirits wine shop; the full-service Evangeline spa; Chill Bros. Scoop Shop; and 5,200 square feet of flexible event space. Epicurean Hotel was developed in collaboration with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Bern’s Steak House and is the first newly constructed hotel property in the United States to join the Autograph Collection of Marriott International.

For more information, visit www.epicureanhotel.com.

Related Stories

Now Open: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Revamped Manasota Key Resort Reopens

AC Hotels by Marriott Unveils New Hotel in Naples

Margaritaville Debuts First Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe