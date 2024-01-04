Revamped Manasota Key Resort Reopens

The newly revamped Manasota Key Resort has opened its doors with upgraded guest suites and a range of amenities to offer travelers a luxurious and sustainable stay. Guests can disconnect and unwind while embracing the charm and tranquility of the Florida Suncoast.

The five-acre, 83-key resort is nestled between the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the mangrove forests of Lemon Bay. Manasota Key Resort houses a range of cottages, private bungalows and suites, including three-, two- and one-bedroom and studio units. Resort facilities include two swimming pools, a mini putting green, an outdoor kitchen, a private dock, pickleball courts and an onsite market. For those seeking a bit of adventure, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities—from fishing and kayaking to stand-up paddleboarding and biking. Watersport rentals are available for guests onsite with access to a boat dock. Additionally, beach cruisers are available to explore the nearby restaurants and local attractions.

Situated between Sarasota and Fort Myers, FL, the barrier island of Manasota Key offers white sand beaches and clear waters with views of the Gulf of Mexico. Guests have access to the Gulf, Lemon Bay and Stump Pass Beach State Park, all without leaving the resort, while nearby towns including Venice, Sarasota and Boca Grande are lined with shops, dining options and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.manasotakeyresort.com.

