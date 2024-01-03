AC Hotels by Marriott Unveils New Hotel in Naples

AC Hotels by Marriott has opened its newest property in Naples, bringing the signature AC Hotel experience to Florida’s southwest coast.

AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue is a three-story hotel with 150 guestrooms, a lobby and ground-floor café, 2,500 square feet of event space, a fitness center, an outdoor rooftop pool and Limón, a signature rooftop restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating. The hotel’s public spaces showcase a group of local and regional artists, all of whom explore forms, colors, and materials inspired by the Floridian landscape.

Located on the hotel’s third-story rooftop space, Limón offers a Mediterranean menu with a modern twist. A long, lively bar menu is headlined by cocktails such as Limón Cadere, Crown of Laurels and Melon Basil Sparkler. Guests can sit inside or out by the pool, at a table or gathered around the bar in an elevated atmosphere accented by views of the city.

The new hotel is the hospitality component of Naples Square, a mixed-use development master-planned by Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group, which also includes nearly 300 luxury condominium units and a 350-seat performing arts complex. Located on a prominent corner of the city’s unofficial Main Street, AC Hotel Naples is surrounded by upscale restaurants, retailers and arts/entertainment venues such as Gulfshore Playhouse. Tin City and Bayfront are across the street, while Baker Park and the white sand beaches of Naples are only a short distance away.

