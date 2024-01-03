Hotels

AC Hotels by Marriott Unveils New Hotel in Naples

By Newsdesk Jan 3, 2024 3:18pm
AC Hotels by Marriott has opened its newest property in Naples, bringing the signature AC Hotel experience to Florida’s southwest coast.

AC Hotel Naples 5th Avenue is a three-story hotel with 150 guestrooms, a lobby and ground-floor café, 2,500 square feet of event space, a fitness center, an outdoor rooftop pool and Limón, a signature rooftop restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating. The hotel’s public spaces showcase a group of local and regional artists, all of whom explore forms, colors, and materials inspired by the Floridian landscape.

Located on the hotel’s third-story rooftop space, Limón offers a Mediterranean menu with a modern twist. A long, lively bar menu is headlined by cocktails such as Limón Cadere, Crown of Laurels and Melon Basil Sparkler. Guests can sit inside or out by the pool, at a table or gathered around the bar in an elevated atmosphere accented by views of the city.

The new hotel is the hospitality component of Naples Square, a mixed-use development master-planned by Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group, which also includes nearly 300 luxury condominium units and a 350-seat performing arts complex. Located on a prominent corner of the city’s unofficial Main Street, AC Hotel Naples is surrounded by upscale restaurants, retailers and arts/entertainment venues such as Gulfshore Playhouse. Tin City and Bayfront are across the street, while Baker Park and the white sand beaches of Naples are only a short distance away.

