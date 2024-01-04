Now Open: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor has officially opened its doors to welcome guests. The independently flagged property has 785 guestrooms, including 189 luxury Sunsuites. It becomes the first new-build resort with more than 750 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over 13 years.

The resort’s accommodations range from coastal-inspired premium rooms to the Sunsuites, which include one- to three-bedroom layouts ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each includes a chef-level kitchen, an entertaining area and a private outdoor balcony. Guests also have access to special services, including a separate check-in experience and private lounge access that offers amenities such as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, small bites throughout the day and a pre-arrival concierge.

The resort houses 20 F&B options, including seven restaurants, 11 bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot food hall experience. Other resort facilities comprise two pools and retail outlets situated along a scenic harborside promenade. A 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon are located on the third floor of the resort’s main tower. The resort also offers the 18-hole Aileron Golf Club, exclusive to members and hotel guests.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor has 60,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. The convention area also includes innovative technology and two waterfront ballrooms fully equipped with A/V systems. Accompanying the two ballrooms are two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms. The resort is located just 10 minutes from Punta Gorda Airport.

For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com.

