Exodus Adventure Travels Announces B Corp Certification

Exodus Adventure Travels has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp). This announcement comes as Exodus Adventure Travels celebrates its 50th anniversary. The company, which specializes in small group adventures in 100 countries of the world, has a long history of making a positive impact through travel and a more sustainable future.

Exodus Adventure Travels joins a growing global movement of businesses looking to redefine business success. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their internal teams, company governance, customers, communities and environment. “We believe that traveling is a privilege that comes with deep responsibilities, including care for the people that we meet and work with, the places that we visit and the long-term health of the planet that we all enjoy,” said Sam Seward, managing director of Exodus Adventure Travels.

With decades of experience delivering small-group guided tours, Exodus Adventure Travels helps individuals understand how enriching travel can be. The company’s objective is to operate as responsibly as possible, without damaging the environment or disrupting local communities.

Exodus Adventure Travels’ initiatives include:

A nature-positive approach, ensuring that it puts biodiversity gain through conservation at the heart of decision-making, trip design and work in destination communities

Measurement and publication of each trip’s carbon footprint online

A “rewilding” initiative that ensures for every traveler, more than 1,076 square feet of land is given back to nature preservation

A commitment to work with local guides, restaurants, and guest houses to positively impact their communities and to help travelers get closer to the authenticity of the destinations

Support for grassroots initiatives and regeneration in and through local communities through the Exodus Travels Foundation

Ethical marketing and procurement policies that are embedded within the business to ensure all teams better understand how their roles align with their principles and practices

For more information, visitwww.exodustravels.com.

