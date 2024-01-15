Wild Frontiers Expands “Adventures with Purpose” Collection

Wild Frontiers has added new itineraries to its “Adventures with Purpose” collection of tours. These trips celebrate "the real changemaker" in the destinations they visit and highlight responsible, sustainable and immersive travel.

The team has expanded its collection based on increased demand for sustainable travel, adding new tours that focus on the environment, community and ethical travel. With new destinations including Peru, Sri Lanka and Georgia, travelers can enjoy exploring these destinations while positively impacting the local communities.

With “Adventures with Purpose: Peru” (10 days), guests arrive in Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca Empire, thenl head straight to the hills of the Sacred Valley to meet the families that have been here for centuries. Visits to all the big names are combined with opportunities to meet people off the tourist trail: A lazy afternoon stroll to Ollantaytambo ruins from a boutique hotel; hiking past rural farms between twin-hitters Maras and Moray; and spending the morning with a weaving community up the road from the buzzing Pisac market. A day will also be set aside to explore Machu Picchu.

In Cusco, travelers will stay at Hotel Los Niños, founded to support orphans in the area, while exploring the UNESCO city without a carbon footprint, taking an e-bike and walking tour of its ruins and colonial buildings. Other experiences include community projects, lunch at a local school for girls, and a ceramics workshop seeking to preserve artistic traditions. Taking the Orient Express train over the Andes, the tour then winds down with an indigenous homestay experience on Lake Titicaca’s shores, before flying to the capital.

On the “Adventures with Purpose: Sri Lanka” (14 days) itinerary, guests will stay at eco-resorts, camps and hotels, besides enjoying a stay with a local family. They will also visit many of the island’s heritage sites. Those on the tour will encounter hermit monks and hatchling turtles, spend time with artists and artisans and learn to cook local cuisine. They’ll also enjoy a scenic railway journey through the central highlands, spend two days at a safari camp and experience the unique concept of the world’s first Analogue Forest.

Lastly, “Adventures with Purpose: Georgia” (13 days) begins in its capital, Tbilisi; guests will venture across a landscape of beauty, crossing a countryside bedecked with traditional villages and historic old towns, all set against the backdrop of the Caucasus Mountains. Along the way, travelers will experience the vibrant life of daily markets, learn to make bread and Georgian sweets, and discover a range of social enterprise projects aimed at promoting and preserving traditional customs and skills, as well as empowering local communities across the region.

For more information, visit www.wildfrontierstravel.com.

