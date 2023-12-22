Experience Abu Dhabi Unveils New Marketing Campaign

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, has unveiled a new campaign—"Find Your Pace." The global campaign aims to instill curiosity in every type of traveler to explore Abu Dhabi, presenting the destination’s hidden gems and popular attractions through a new lens.

With "Find Your Pace," Experience Abu Dhabi is encouraging visitors to create their own unique journey, from the known to the unknown, through ancient heritage sites and iconic modern treasures. It showcases the "pursuits, passions and color palettes" that visitors will uncover within the destination—whether they are seeking the thrill of adventure, immersive cultural experiences, or simply a relaxing break amid natural landscapes.

The video can be viewed here:

"Find Your Pace" follows four characters as travelers explore Abu Dhabi for the first time. Destination highlights include the tranquil Al Ain Oasis, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Watan, and renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as the vast Green Mubazzarah and the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, estimated to be over four million years old.

With travelers looking for more immersive and tailored experiences, the campaign allows everyone to find their pace. The campaign video has been designed to convey the feeling that visitors experience when they explore Abu Dhabi, showcasing how culture is at the heart of all the attractions and activities one can discover within the emirate.

"Find Your Pace" highlights that with the destination’s three pillars of experiences, Abu Dhabi caters to the needs, interests and passion points of all categories of travelers. "The destination inspires, educating creatively and enriching lives; it restores, allowing visitors to revive, refresh and escape; and it excites, through entertainment and adventure." And it’s all available year-round, just minutes apart—ready to be explored at one's own pace.

