Türkiye Launches Digital Nomad Visa

Türkiye has launched its new Digital Nomad GoTürkiye visa, allowing globetrotters to live and work in the country for up to a year, with the option for renewal.

To obtain this new visa, travelers can begin the application process on the Digital Nomad Pre-Application online platform and receive a “Digital Nomad Identification Certificate.” Once that is complete, they can continue the visa process at their local Turkish consulate and/or visa center.

To obtain a Digital Nomad Identification Certificate, one must upload the following documents after signing up on the platform:

A passport/travel document valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Türkiye

A higher education diploma or diploma substitute document

A document showing that the applicant works as a Digital Nomad, either: a) A contract from your employer/company (excluding companies in Türkiye) or b) An employment contract between the applicant and the company if self-employed (excluding companies in Türkiye)

Biometric photo

Document proving that the applicant has a monthly income of $3,000 or an annual income of $36,000

Citizens of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Bulgaria, Romania, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus aged 21 to 55 can apply for a Digital Nomad Visa in Türkiye.

Digital nomads can explore Türkiye’s locales, from the metropolis of Istanbul and historical Izmir to the seaside escapes of Muğla and Antalya.

For more information, visit www.goturkiye.com.

