Blue Lagoon Iceland Extends Closure Through November 30

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland—which on November 9 closed due to increased seismic activity in the region—has extended its planned closure from November 16 through the end of the month.

“The chances of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula have significantly increased, initiating the precautionary evacuation of the town Grindavík to ensure the safety of residents,” said Blue Lagoon in a statement. At the same time, a Phase of Emergency was declared by the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management. Grindavík is less than 10 minutes by car from Blue Lagoon.

According to the Icelandic Met Office (IMO), seismic activity has remained constant since November 11 and although in a report from Wednesday, November 15, that said “overall, the situation seems to be unchanged since yesterday,” the IMO adds that “the probability of an eruption is still considered high.” When an eruption could occur and to what magnitude are nearly impossible to predict.

As part of the closure at Blue Lagoon, all of its facilities—including Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, and the Lava and Moss restaurants—are shut to visitors. “Considering disruptions to our guests' experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all,” it said in a statement.

Blue Lagoon says it will reassess the situation at 7 a.m. on November 30 when it’s currently planning to reopen. It is contacting all guests with a confirmed reservation through November 29 who will be offered a full refund. Hotel guests can reschedule or cancel their visit by emailing The Retreat Hotel at [email protected] and Silica Hotel via [email protected].

Icelandair says that the current situation has no effect on flights and it will keep passengers informed if anything should change.

For more information, visit www.visiticeland.com.

