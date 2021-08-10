Accor Debuts Mondrian Shoreditch

Accor has expanded its lifestyle network with the debut of its new flagship, Mondrian Shoreditch. The opening marks the return of the brand to London and further increases Accor's footprint in the city, where its portfolio of more than 60 hotels includes The Savoy, a Fairmont managed hotel; Sofitel London St James and Raffles London at The OWO.

Occupying the former Curtain Hotel in London’s hip Shoreditch neighborhood, the 120-room property, owned by the Reuben Brothers, has been given a complete makeover, which includes a lively collection of restaurants and bars. The original Curtain Members’ Club—home to a rooftop bar and pool called Altitude—has now been boosted with a co-working space, while a new café and cocktail bar called Christina’s Shoreditch serves an all-day menu only using ingredients from local providers, start-ups and brands with social impact. In addition, chef Dani García has unveiled the first London outpost of BiBo, his popular Spanish tapas brand.

In a bid to highlight its lifestyle approach to hospitality, the hotel also has plans to team up with local personalities and brands to present various pop-ups and live performances in The Screening Room, a private event space and bar.

At Accor, "lifestyle" is a significant focus of development activity in the years to come. Last year, the group finalized the acquisition of sbe and also entered into exclusive negotiations with Ennismore. Once complete, the portfolio will include The Hoxton, Gleneagles, Delano, SLS, Mondrian, SO/, Hyde, Mama Shelter, 25h, 21c Museum Hotels, TRIBE, JO&JOE and Working From_.

Following the recent launch of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, up next will be the openings of Mondrian Bordeaux and Mondrian Cannes in 2022, while the brand is set to expand internationally with soon-to-be-announced launches in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

