Bettoja Hotels Reopens Hotel Mediterraneo with Renovations

Rome's Bettoja Hotels has announced the reopening of the iconic Hotel Mediterraneo. Closed for over an year due to the pandemic, the four-star property has opened with a renovated rooftop terrace, offering breathtaking views of the city.

The hotel’s Roof Garden Restaurant and Terrace also has a new lounge, the Ligea Lounge Bar, which serves as a prime meeting point for guests and non-guests to gather in its indoor and outdoor areas.

Lamps dating back to 1940s and restored Art Deco interior design pieces designed by Mario Loreti and Gustavo Pulitzer Finali furnish the Ligea Lounge Bar on the 10th floor of Hotel Mediterraneo. The lounge has velvet sofas, mirrors and fine vintage pieces with exotic plants that create an exclusive green nest in which to take refuge, all with a spectacular 180-degree views of the Italian capital.

Chef Antonio Vitale completes the gastronomic offer of the new Ligea Lounge Bar with menus that will follow the seasons. A robust list of cocktails and wines are on offer daily from 5 p.m. until midnight. Guests can also experience this space by choosing to reserve it completely for private events, gala dinners or standing cocktails.

Hotel Mediterraneo was designed in 1938 by the architect Loreti, and has recently been restored following a careful collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, featuring the participation of master artisans and the most meticulous of Italian restorers. The timeline of restorations began in 2018 and recently concluded with the restoration of the Mosaic Room featuring the "Medieval Hunt" by Franco d'Urso, a beautiful mosaic based on a sketch by the painter Achille Capizzano. These restorations have brought the historical heritage of the Hotel Mediterraneo to the forefront, highlighting the charm of its monumental architectural feats and the value of its artistic elements. As part of the restoration of the hotel, the rooms feature carefully restored and preserved period furniture.

