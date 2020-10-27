Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country Announces Executive Team

Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country has announced Max Childs as general manager and Stacey Washburn as director of sales and marketing, who, together, oversee Sonoma County’s first Cambria Hotel by Choice Hotels, managed by Azul Hospitality Group. Childs is responsible for all aspects of the hotel’s operations, while Washburn leads and improves strategies that drive revenue growth. Cambria Hotel Sonoma opened this past August.

With more than 30 years of hospitality experience, Childs, according to Cambria Hotel, is a self-starter who is adept at leading hospitality operations, including training and developmental responsibilities, budget planning and utilizing the latest systems to capture revenue and control costs, all while increasing guest satisfaction. Prior to opening Cambria Hotel Sonoma, Childs held general manager roles at Hotel La Rose in Santa Rosa, CA, and Hampton Inn Petaluma, where he opened an 1892 silk mill as a full-service, 75-room hotel. His longest-running role was at Courtyard by Marriott Santa Rosa where he was promoted from director of sales to GM. There, he led his team through an ownership change and a multimillion-dollar full property renovation.

As director of sales and marketing, Washburn played a key role in the hotel’s grand opening this summer, leading the sales and marketing team and overseeing all revenue and distribution management. After obtaining her Master of Arts in marketing communications from Emerson College, Washburn spent 10 years in various sales and marketing roles with organizations such as Marriott International. She was also sales manager at Oxford Inns, Suites & Hotels, where she prospected new business leads and negotiated accounts.

Opened August 2020, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country is the first full-service Cambria Hotel in Sonoma County and has 135 modern guestrooms; a signature restaurant, Sam & Mary’s; a heated pool and outdoor patio; and 2,100 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Nearby destinations include Green Music Center, Rohnert Park, Graton Casino, Sonoma Distilling Company, North Bay Winery Tours and more.

Visit www.cambriasonoma.com.

