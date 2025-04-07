CASCADA Brings Portland’s Largest Hydrothermal Spa Experience

The Pacific Northwest’s newest sustainable wellness retreat, CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel, has announced its grand opening. The new underground thermal springs spa and hotel has biophilic design, transformative wellness therapies and healthy culinary experiences. Set against the backdrop of the Cascade Mountains, CASCADA is a sanctuary that transcends traditional self-care.

The retreat's hydrothermal spa is being touted as the largest in Portland. Guests can enjoy four underground pools of varying temperatures, complemented by sauna, steam, and ice therapy to complete their hydrotherapy circuit. The Conservatory, the spa’s centerpiece, is an 82-degree tropical oasis with energy-producing glass, a 25-foot air plant living tapestry, and rare plant varieties curated in partnership with the Portland Botanical Garden. Co-founder Brian Heather led this biophilic passion project alongside Joan Heather, Matt Wood of Site Workshop, and Sean Hogan.

The project is said to be the world’s first LEED Platinum hotel crafted from mass timber, designed by Lever Architecture. As the first hotel to use a plate-and-panel hybrid mass timber system sourced from regional forests, it is a model for the future of sustainable hospitality.

The building’s design highlights its integration with the vibrant neighborhood, while the minimalist interiors, adorned with neutral tones, include in-room kitchens and amenities tailored for extended stays. Interiors, furniture and landscaping at CASCADA have been designed in-house by SolTerra in collaboration with partners and manufacturers. All materials, from cork upholstery to wool fire-retardant mattresses, are sustainable, while limestone plaster replaces traditional paint, ensuring holistic eco-conscious design throughout.

The property’s wellness-centric amenities span three floors, including hammam-inspired bath and steam rooms, a swimming pool, a gym, treatment rooms, and a hydrotherapy circuit. The second floor features an indoor terrace, workspaces, conference rooms, and a reception area leading to the spa. Ground-level retail and conference spaces and below-grade parking enhance accessibility, while the upper floors house thoughtfully designed hotel rooms, all optimized for comfort, simplicity, and extended wellness stays.

CASCADA’s signature restaurant, Terra Mae, helmed by Chef Megan Sky, creates a fusion of Portuguese and Japanese flavors. Alberta Street Coffee, located in the living room lobby, serves artisan coffee and a selection of sweet and savory snacks and light meals.

All dining concepts embrace sustainable kitchen operations, utilizing locally grown organic ingredients and house-made alternatives to processed foods. Additionally, the property is entirely free of seed oils, ensuring health-conscious dining that aligns with its commitment to clean, natural living. Spa treatments include ancient wellness traditions, blending time-honored healing rituals with ethically sourced natural remedies to restore balance and revitalize the body.

CASCADA offers a comprehensive fitness and wellness program designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. The fitness studios feature a variety of yoga classes, including infrared, flow and power yoga, alongside guided breathwork, meditation and sound healing sessions. Guests can also participate in high energy classes such as HIIT and Pilates or engage in strength training with top-tier equipment from TechnoGym. Beyond daily offerings, CASCADA will host year-round programming curated by Chief Experience Officer Finnian Kelly.

For more information about CASCADA, visit www.cascada.me

