Club Med Coming to Oman in 2028

Club Med has announced its first resort in the Gulf States, with the signing of the all-inclusive Club Med Musandam project in Oman. This development is a result of a partnership between Club Med, Royal Court Affairs and Omran Group. The construction period is estimated to be 26 months, commencing in early 2026 with the resort opening scheduled during 2028. Through its commercial partnership with dnata Travel Group, Club Med has already been expanding in the past few years in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, offering all-inclusive beach and mountain holiday experiences for families.

The 300-key resort will be an Exclusive Collection property, a premium line of product in the Club Med portfolio. Facilities will include a spa, fitness center, a yoga school, an adults-only Zen pool and bar, kids’ clubs with tailored facilities, and certified staff for children of all ages. The resort is five minutes boat ride away from Khasab city, and two and half hours away via Dubai International Airport.

The Club Med Exclusive Collection consists of 20 properties including five Exclusive Collection resorts, 10 Exclusive Collection spaces, four villas and chalets, and one yacht, the Club Med 2.

Guests can enjoy a range of activities on land and water. In addition to a beach experience, guests can explore the fjords in the surroundings. They can also enjoy tennis, paddle tennis, beach tennis, archery, scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing, kayaking and paddling over the water. The Resort Centre will offer a shopping experience as well as gourmet food and beverages at either the restaurant, bar or the wine corner. Guests can enjoy entertainment, artistic performances and live music both during daytime and evening.

Regarding the resort’s operations, Club Med will adhere to Green Globe standards: an international and independent sustainable tourism certification. All Club Med resorts are Green Globe Certified. Sustainability is a key consideration to Club Med and this project spearheads the “Bye Bye Plastics” movement, which looks at progressively cutting the usage of plastic water bottles and single-use plastics in resorts, an initiative already implemented in the brand’s resorts around the world. Club Med also aims to achieve food waste reduction across all resorts by 2030.

For more information, visit wwww.clubmed.com.

