Palladium Hotel Group Lands In the Middle East

Palladium Hotel Group has strengthened its international presence with its arrival in the Middle East. The project announced will be carried out in conjunction with Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development, an ultra-luxury developer based in the region.

The project, which totals more than $100 million in investment, will comprise 442 hotel rooms and residential units. It represents the first international opening for the Ibiza-born brand, which is now called Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, integrating the concept of branded residences. The hotel and residential facility will be located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, one of the region's premier tourist and investment destinations, and will comprise a beach club, restaurant and infinity pool, all situated adjacent to the Wynn Resort Island and overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Since its launch in 2011, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels has been characterized as a luxury brand. Its first establishment, which encompasses two hotels, has been popular for its gastronomy and variety of VIP experiences and services, as well as a selection of suites. Palladium Hotel Group announced a significant evolution of this brand with the launch of The Unexpected Hotels & Residences. This collection, under the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand, puts the focus on guests’ experience at the hotel and introduces a new business segment, branded residences.

The Unexpected Hotels & Residences will maintain the spirit of Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences in terms of visual identity, with recognizable elements such as its typography, characteristic color and the iconic hummingbird. The implementation of this new brand identity will be carried out gradually at the end of this summer season, culminating with the renovation by 2025 of The Ushuaïa Tower, which will be renamed The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel.

Starting next summer season (2025), the iconic establishment located in Playa d’en Bossa (Ibiza) will offer loyal and new visitors accommodation, gastronomy and entertainment in its two spaces: the renovated The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, with 181 rooms and suites, and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, with 234 rooms and suites.

After that, by 2026, the brand will welcome its first international footprint after the scheduled opening of The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Residences.

Related Stories

IHG to Expand Vignette Collection With 12 Properties in 2024

Wyndham Alltra Samaná Debuts in the Dominican Republic

Adults-Only Hyatt Vivid Brand Debuts in Cancun

PoB Hotels Expands Portfolio With New Forest and Bath Properties