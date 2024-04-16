Wyndham Alltra Samaná Debuts in the Dominican Republic

Wyndham Alltra Samaná has opened its doors to welcome guests. Located in the town of Las Galeras in the Samaná province of the Dominican Republic, the beachfront resort is managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham Alltra Samaná marks Wyndham Alltra’s first resort in Dominican Republic, where it is expected to be joined later this year by the newly signed Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, also to be managed by Playa. The two resorts will bolster Wyndham’s all-inclusive portfolio, which spans nearly 40 resorts worldwide.

The 404-key Wyndham Alltra Samaná offers guestrooms and suites with private balconies and garden views. In-room facilities include flatscreen televisions, free Wi-Fi and stocked minibars. Additional room types, including Club Rooms with ocean views and associated amenities, will be available to book later this year.

Food and beverage venues include a variety of restaurants and lounges such as an international buffet, Italian farm-to-table, an island-inspired grill, ocean-view bar and more. Guests can avail themselves of four pools. Besides enjoying a range of activities on site, guests can check out local beaches such as Playa Madama, go whale-watching or horseback-riding, or enjoy the beauty of nearby waterfalls and rare birds in the surrounding area.

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana on Uvero Alto beach will offer 620 suites, including private swim-outs with furnished balconies and two-bedroom spaces perfect for families. In-room facilities will include unlimited Wi-Fi and stocked minibars. Resort facilities will include nearly a dozen dining options, a pool, spa and fitness center. Guests can also enjoy daily performances and themed nights, besides a new water park for which construction is underway. The resort is located about an hour from Punta Cana’s airport.

Deal: For a limited time, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is offering up to 50 percent discount on bookings made by April 30, 2024, for stays through March 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.alltrabyplaya.com/samana.

