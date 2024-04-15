Viva Resorts by Wyndham Unveils New Entertainment Offerings

Viva Resorts by Wyndham, a collection of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, has announced the launch of “Viva Vibe,” which includes entertainment offerings at each resort. “Viva Vibe” will feature multiple parties, performers and destination-specific events at each resort. Highlights include live performances, DJ nights, Latin Parties, Neon Parties, Silent Parties, White Parties, Candy Shop Parties, Foam Parties and Beach Parties.

The brand is inviting travelers to the all-inclusive concept, offering guests an array of amusements designed to thrill and delight participants of all ages. Featuring local talent, these diversions can be enjoyed by everyone, be it child or adult, under the sun or under the stars.

“At Viva Resorts by Wyndham, we're committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences that go beyond the ordinary,” said Viva Resorts by Wyndham Corporate Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Erika Sordo. “With the launch of Viva Vibe, we're taking our entertainment offerings to the next level, ensuring that every moment of our guests' stay is filled with excitement, energy and fun.”

In addition to nightly entertainment, “Viva Vibe” will comprise special events and activities throughout the year.

Viva Resorts by Wyndham is also striving to protect local natural habitats, surrounding environments and cultures through green programs at each resort. The brand has more than 37 years of experience developing, managing and marketing hotels in the Caribbean. Its portfolio includes Club Viva for Members Only.

For more information, visit www.vivaresortsbywyndham.com.

