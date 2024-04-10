Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Launches Couples Wellness Retreat

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos in Mexico has launched a four-night wellness retreat for couples seeking to get back on track with a full mind-and-body reset. Designed for those wanting to reconnect with themselves and each other, the “Couples Mind Detox Retreat” includes a Connection Concierge service, daily chakra/mantra meditation sessions, morning yoga classes, a personalized health consultation and treatments at the newly opened SE Spa. The experience also includes in-suite aromatherapy for sleep and a guided stargazing session.

Additionally, the Connection Concierge will guide couples through the activities and experiences included in the retreat. By offering a range of personalized activities, this service is dedicated to creating an itinerary that aligns with the couple’s journey towards rejuvenation and the rediscovery of their bond.

Another highlight is a guided stargazing session with a NASA-certified astronomer. Guests will explore the night sky of the Baja Peninsula, a region considered one of NASA’s top 20 places for night-sky research. The couple will be guided through the use of a 127 mm Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope. In summer, approximately 75 percent of constellations are visible and planets including Jupiter, Mars and Saturn rise earlier. Besides scoping the Milky Way, zodiac signs and many nebulae, couples will play games together and learn about the Mayan Calendar and Native American moons.

At the SE Spa, couples can enjoy an 80-minute Ocean Sounds massage that combines sound therapy with vibrating bowls along the spine and a personalized massage to reduce muscle tension and promote relaxation, energy balance and mental clarity. The retreat also includes a Cure Cleansing Facial.

Additionally, the stay includes a comprehensive health consultation accompanied by a personalized series of wellness recommendations to work on at home. As part of the retreat, guests can enjoy a four-night stay in a Grand Class King Suite, as well as round-trip airport transfers. The 2,000-square-foot ocean-view suite offers a private fire pit and plunge pool on the terrace.

For more information, visit www.loscabosboutique.grandvelas.com.

Related Stories

Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés Opens in Mexico

Hyatt Debuts First All-Inclusive Property in Mexico’s Mazatlán

Azul Beach Resorts Debut New Local Experiences on Property

Mexico’s W Punta de Mita Debuts Refreshed Beachfront Suites