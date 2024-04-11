New Cliffside Wellness Retreat Opens in Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Owned by L.A.-based art collector and event organizer J. Ben Bourgeois, ZihFit is a new, eight-room property in Zihuatanejo, Mexico, offering wellness experiences to nurture the mind, body and spirit. The cliffside estate has been transformed into a private wellness sanctuary and offers curated retreats that blend fitness activities, mindful meditation and nutritious cuisine.

The ZihFit program is available to small groups of up to 16 persons for monthly retreats. The six-night retreats explore traditional medicine, locavore cuisine from its on-site nutritionist and exercise regimens from its L.A.-based fitness programmer—Brazilian-American Eduardo Penteado who led Bourgeois on his fitness journey when he turned 60. Retreat guests can participate in shamanic and spiritual experiences, such as the sacred cacao ceremony and the temazcal ceremony.

Mornings at Casa Fiesta begin with yoga sessions against views of Zihuatanejo town and its bay, while afternoons and evenings feature a range of fitness and dance classes from the high-intensity tabata and Zumba to the rhythmic bachata and salsa under the stars.

Casa Fiesta, envisioned by Zozaya Arquitectos, blends modernist design elements with traditional craftsmanship. Spanning 20,000 square feet, Casa Fiesta utilizes locally sourced materials curated by Mexican architects and designers. The estate’s private beach club, Playa Fiesta, was crafted under the guidance of Andrés Saavedra, while Tere Ares was tapped to design the interiors.

The six-night retreat includes all meals included, as well as daily massage, yoga and other activities, laundry and round-trip airport transfers. Private four- and six-night retreats can also be customized.

For more information, visit www.zihfit.com.

