The Rockley Opens on the South Coast of Barbados

The Rockley has opened on the South Coast of Barbados, bringing a local vibe and a hip new hotel experience to the Rockley Beach area known for its lively bars, restaurants and island experiences. Owned and operated by the Ocean Hotels Group, the Rockley is the reincarnation of the old South Beach hotel, offering a playful new design and a "live-like-a-local" vibe just steps from the sand and water of Rockley Beach.

The modern 49-room boutique hotel has been designed by Michelle Leotaud of Apple & Iron, a Barbados-based design firm that also fashioned the aesthetics for the hotel’s nearby sister property, O2 Beach Club & Spa. Rooms at The Rockley sport colorful local touches, including playful Bajan sayings on throw pillows, the island’s iconic Bus Stop sign, and locally crafted amenities that celebrate Bajan culture.

Good to know: The junior suites come with kitchenettes, while the 700-square-foot one-bedroom suites offer full kitchens and separate living areas.

The hotel’s new outdoor covered bar area offers a trendy beach club vibe that will host daily and nightly entertainment, while the air-conditioned interior dining area is ideal for grabbing a quick snack or coffee. The Rockley has also upgraded and repurposed its reception, pool deck and communal spaces, including the fitness room, play space and guest hospitality suite that allows guests to continue to enjoy the property even after check-out and to freshen up before heading to the airport.

To further integrate visitors into the local community, the hotel will be introducing a unique "Dine and Sign" program so guests can visit partner restaurants across the neighborhood and charge their meal to their room. Engaging with the local community is central to The Rockley experience, and the resort’s staff can provide insider tips to discover the South Coast's hidden gems.

Local artwork is displayed throughout The Rockley as part of its overall design. In the lobby, a new “Art for the People” gallery will spotlight rotating installations by local artists. A hand-painted black-and-white mural showcasing some of Barbados' most iconic items and symbols, including sheep, dominoes, chickens and more, can be seen in the restaurant. In the lobby, the main column displays a local art collection representing each cardinal direction featuring the top Barbados attractions.

Bookings can be made via www.therockleybarbados.com where travel advisors can earn 12 percent commission. All advisors are encouraged to log their bookings on the Ocean Hotels Rewards platform via www.mybookingrewards.com.

