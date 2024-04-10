Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino to Add Adults-Only Section

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the planned expansion of Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino with the upcoming debut of a new, adults-only section to complement the resort’s existing family-friendly offerings.
Slated to open June 1, 2024, the 52-room beachfront expansion includes all-new ultra-modern modular units to create a luxury beachfront experience on the Dutch Caribbean island. The units for adults are accompanied by a new bar and restaurant, an infinity pool and full access to all-inclusive offerings at Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.
The 377-square-foot free-standing luxury accommodations are steps away from the Piscadera Bay shoreline and within walking distance from the main resort grounds. The accommodations have a sleek, ultra-modern design. Well-suited for adult guests prioritizing barefoot luxury, the all-Preferred Club adults-only suites will offer custom-crafted furniture, including a king-sized bed, a bathroom with two vanities, an indoor sitting area, and an oversized oceanfront terrace with direct beach access. "Unlimited-Luxury" offerings are included as part of the guest experience with amenities such as butler service, access to a dedicated section of the beach, and more.
Guests who book the elevated room categories can indulge in exclusive activities including a dedicated oceanfront pool, an a la carte restaurant serving Mediterranean specialties al fresco, a poolside bar serving top-shelf and zero-proof cocktails and all-inclusive amenities with full access to Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa nearby.
Visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/dreams/curacao-resort-spa-casino.
