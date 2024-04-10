Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino to Add Adults-Only Section

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the planned expansion of Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino with the upcoming debut of a new, adults-only section to complement the resort’s existing family-friendly offerings.

Slated to open June 1, 2024, the 52-room beachfront expansion includes all-new ultra-modern modular units to create a luxury beachfront experience on the Dutch Caribbean island. The units for adults are accompanied by a new bar and restaurant, an infinity pool and full access to all-inclusive offerings at Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.

The 377-square-foot free-standing luxury accommodations are steps away from the Piscadera Bay shoreline and within walking distance from the main resort grounds. The accommodations have a sleek, ultra-modern design. Well-suited for adult guests prioritizing barefoot luxury, the all-Preferred Club adults-only suites will offer custom-crafted furniture, including a king-sized bed, a bathroom with two vanities, an indoor sitting area, and an oversized oceanfront terrace with direct beach access. "Unlimited-Luxury" offerings are included as part of the guest experience with amenities such as butler service, access to a dedicated section of the beach, and more.

Guests who book the elevated room categories can indulge in exclusive activities including a dedicated oceanfront pool, an a la carte restaurant serving Mediterranean specialties al fresco, a poolside bar serving top-shelf and zero-proof cocktails and all-inclusive amenities with full access to Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa nearby.

Visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/dreams/curacao-resort-spa-casino.

Related Stories

Hotel Rumbao Opens in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Rockley Opens on the South Coast of Barbados

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Debuts

Azul Beach Resorts Debut New Local Experiences on Property