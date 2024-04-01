Hotel Rumbao Opens in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Hotel Rumbao, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, has opened in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, following a multimillion-dollar transformation to deliver a new experience representative of the history and culture of the island. The 245-guestroom and suites property is on the waterfront and only minutes from the port.

Drawing inspiration from the historical city, the interior design was overseen by Lang & Schwander. The new color palette captures the Caribbean flair with elements of greenery and natural woods rounding out the design aesthetic. Water and old city views can be enjoyed through large windows. In addition, the building’s exterior signature blue hue is a backdrop for intricate ironwork visible from the streets and thoroughfares below. Furnishings and accessories add a geometric and colorful sense to the design, inviting guests to embrace the ethos of "Vivo"—a concept of living larger than life and dancing to the beat in celebration of San Juan’s history and people.

At Hotel Rumbao, visitors will be able to delve into local flavors and traditions with destination restaurant Kueros Island Bar & Kitchen at the center of the resort's culinary experience. The menu takes inspiration from the local landscape and energy of the surrounding area and culture. Dishes will be paired with traditional dance and entertainment, sharing the nature and spirit of Puerto Rico.

As the only brand hotel located in the Historic Old San Juan District at 100 Brumbaugh, Hotel Rumbao is only steps away from world-class shopping, art galleries and museums. The hotel also offers a meeting space for corporate and leisure gatherings, including celebrations and weddings.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com/hotel-rumbao-a-tribute-portfolio.

