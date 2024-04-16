Adults-Only Hyatt Vivid Brand Debuts in Cancun

Hyatt Hotels has announced the launch of the adults-only Hyatt Vivid brand with the opening of the all-suite Hyatt Vivid Grand Island in Cancun, Mexico. The newest resort in Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection marks the company’s expansion in Mexico with additional openings to follow later this year.

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island is located just 10 minutes from the Cancun hotel zone and is adjacent to Dreams Grand Island, which is slated to open later this year. The hotel offers 400 suites ranging from 570 to over 3,000 square feet. Amenities include a secret box for private room service, a fully stocked in-room minibar, a double vanity in the bathroom, luxury bath products and more. Guests can enjoy bay, golf course or ocean views from an oversized furnished balcony.

Tip: The Vantage Club offers an upgraded experience with perks including club suites with a soaking tub, an in-room espresso machine and pillow menu, personalized check-in and check-out, concierge service, club status, access to the private Vantage Club lounge, access to Mediterraneo restaurant for an added à la carte breakfast option and more.

In all, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island offers 11 casual dining options and six bars, including five à la carte restaurants and an all-day eatery serving global cuisine. All venues also serve healthy menu options and address an array of dietary concerns. They also all have a resort-casual dress code.

On-site activities and group classes include golden-hour gatherings, instructor-led painting, wheel throwing pottery, macramé and more. Guests can also participate in meditation and stand-up paddle board yoga classes or immerse themselves in local culture with Spanish classes and on-site mezcal tastings. The resort’s rooftop fitness center offers new equipment and group fitness classes, including HIIT, aqua spinning, jump fitness and guided maps for guests who prefer running outdoors.

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island is home to three pools, inclusive of a main, multi-tiered pool deck with a swim-up bar, food truck and snack bar and a rooftop pool spanning 295 square feet. Guests can also make use of the Ennea Beach Club, a private venue with two pools, a beachside snack bar and restaurant accessible solely to Hyatt Vivid Grand Island and Dreams Grand Island guests. The private beach club offers Bali beds and loungers and provides direct access to Playa Delfines.

Deal: As part of Hyatt Vivid Grand Island’s inaugural offer, guests can save up to 40 percent on an upcoming stay through December 20, 2024.

