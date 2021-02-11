Coconut Bay Beach Resort, Serenity at Coconut Bay Offer Free Insurance

St. Lucia's all-inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and the luxury, couples-only Serenity at Coconut Bay are now including complimentary travel insurance with bookings of five nights or longer made now through March 31, 2021, for travel through August 31, 2021.

What's covered? The new insurance program covers medical issues that may arise while on resort as well as travel protection. Medical coverage of up to $100,000 includes assistance and expenses for COVID-19 diagnosis and other illnesses along with medical evacuation. The policy's travel protection includes trip cancellation and interruption coverage of up to $2,000 per person as well as trip delay and lost baggage compensation.

Including the free insurance is part of the resorts' broader program to make a stay at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay safe, simple and worry-free, the resorts said in a press announcement. They've already introduced their “Return Home Test” program administering free Abbot Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests at the resort prior to departure to satisfy post-vacation testing requirements for their US and UK guests.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams.Join us February 23 from 1pm - 3:10pm ET to hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue options, romantic destinations & resorts and more. Register Free

Both properties are COVID-19-certified by the government of St. Lucia and have comprehensive "Paradise Protection Protocols." Social distancing is easy at both resorts with 85 oceanfront acres to explore, along with a mile-long stretch of beach all just five minutes from Hewanorra International Airport.

Government-certified tours allow guests to head out and explore Saint Lucia’s natural wonders from the Pitons to the mud baths.

Deal: At Serenity at Coconut Bay, couples can save up to 70 percent with rates starting at $678 per couple per night, for travel through August 31, 2021. Stays of seven nights or more also include $1,000 in exclusive amenities, such as an in-suite couples massage, private pool and beach cabana experiences and more. All rates include private airport transfers from Hewanorra International Airport, all government taxes and gratuities with "Worry-Free" changes and cancellations.

Good to know: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa (shown above) offers Worry Free Reservations and up to 65 percent savings with premium, all-inclusive rates starting at $278 per room, per night based on double occupancy, for travel April 5 through June 30, 2021. These rates include airport transfers from Hewanorra International Airport, and all government taxes and gratuities. Kids under three stay for free; children ages 12-17 stay for $59 per night and for bookings now through February 28, 2021; and one child ages three to 11 stays free.

For more information, visit www.cbayresort.com and www.serenityatcoconutbay.com.

Related Stories

Saint Lucia Updates Arrival Protocols

Turks and Caicos Adds COVID-19 Testing Sites

Caribbean Travel Marketplace Goes Virtual in 2021

Radisson Blu Aruba Opening This March