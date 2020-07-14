Conrad Punta de Mita to Debut This September

Opening in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit on September 1, will be the new-build Conrad Punta de Mita—the first resort in the country for the brand (and second property overall, following Conrad San Luis Potosi). All 324 guestrooms and suites will have views of the Pacific Ocean, with suites and villa “Casitas” offering large patios, plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs and outdoor showers. Guests will find indigenous artwork integrated throughout the property.

There will be three pools, including an adult, lap and kids pool, spread out among the resort’s vast outdoor areas. Four restaurant and three bar concepts will offer a variety of menus. Among them, CODEX, a specialty restaurant, will highlight local ingredients and interesting dining experiences like the "Full Moon Experience," which includes a curated menu based on the phases of the moon, and the "Cuuca Hiici Experience," which incorporates traditional foods with gratitude rituals all set in a serene ambiance.

The Conrad Spa will offer an indoor/outdoor design and traditional temazcal (low- heat sweat lodge) spread across 10,000 square feet. Seven cocoon treatment cabanas will be located among the vegetation and connected by a tunnel of plants and flowers. Fitness center offerings include an outdoor lawn for yoga and stretching.

Good to know: Conrad Punta de Mita is located in the same private development as the Litibu Golf Course, offering guests an 18-hole golf experience designed by Greg Norman.

Hyper-local experiences both on- and off-property include the "Fish Market and Zarandeado Experience;" complete with a 30-minute boat tour through the Marietas Islands, this experience brings guests to an original fish market in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to learn to cook Riviera Nayarit’s regional dish pescado zarandeado.

Note: In September, the resort will open at 30 percent capacity with 96 guest rooms available for booking. Traveler’s booking four nights or more can take advantage of The Hola Conrad Package, which includes luxury round trip airport transfers, $100 resort credit and complimentary access to Conrad Spa’s wet areas. Rates for the package start at $349 per night.

In response to new “workation” trends that suggest travelers are leveraging technology and taking their work on vacation with their family, the resort is also introducing the “WFP: Work From Paradise” package. With starting rates of $260 and a four-night minimum stay, this package includes a daily $75 resort credit, premium Wi-Fi, early check-in/late check-out and 50 percent discount on a massage.

Visit www.conradpuntademita.com.

