Costa Rica’s Rio Perdido Unveils New Bungalows

Rio Perdido, an eco-luxury boutique hotel in the Guanacaste Province of western Costa Rica, has unveiled eight new West Bungalows. The hotel is accepting reservations for these units ahead of their opening on August 1, 2024.

Situated near the Rio Blanco Canyon, the flagship West Bungalows have a roofed area of nearly 950 square feet. Guests will be greeted by a 170-square-foot open-air entrance terrace adorned with a hammock, table and chairs, offering a spot for private dining, meditation or sunset views. At the opposite end of the bungalow, a covered open terrace spanning 140 square feet hosts a double outdoor shower and an oversized tub, where guests can bathe in water sourced from the mineral hot springs nearby.

The West Bungalows can accommodate up to four guests. The approximately 590 square feet of closed space encompasses a bedroom, lounge area, coffee station with locally sourced Costa Rican brews accompanying a handmade traditional coffee maker, and a modern bathroom.

In-room facilities include a minibar, yoga mats, Wi-Fi, a hidden 65-inch UHD TV, central air-conditioning, bath amenities made locally by a women-owned business, and more. Guests can also enjoy in-room dining, complimentary morning yoga classes, guided hikes and immersive experiences at La Huerta, the hotel’s organic mandala garden.

Rio Perdido’s food and beverage programming showcases local dishes with consciously sourced ingredients. The culinary team practices honest and humane circular agriculture at every step of the way. Top tip: Guests can reserve the floating platform where dinner for two is served 165 feet above the flowing river.

The West Bungalows join the 30 stilted bungalows tucked away among 20 miles of walking, running and cycling trails, the thermal river and bathing pools. Within the secluded thermal canyon, Río Perdido offers excursions ranging from zip-line tours and white water tubing to hikes and trail running.

For more details, call visit www.rioperdido.com.

