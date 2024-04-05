All-Inclusive Eco-Luxe Retreat Debuts on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula

Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels has announced the grand opening of SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge. The property sits at the intersection of two thriving ecosystems: Costa Rica’s Corcovado National Park on the Osa Peninsula and the Isla del Caño Biological Reserve, a marine ecosystem. The all-inclusive 189-acre private reserve is 100 percent off the grid, offering a blend of environmentally conscious accommodations, local and sustainably sourced gourmet cuisine and a range of immersive adventures.

Set above a palm-fringed beach in tropical gardens surrounded by 250,000 acres of a rainforest comprising 13 tropical ecosystems, the lodge is accessible only by boat, with daily private round-trip passages embarking from both Sierpe and Drake Bay.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge offers two accommodation types: the Rainforest Village and the Luxury Treehouse Village. The former is ideal for families and travelers looking for a central garden location to easily access the resort’s amenities. It includes 20 newly renovated one- and two-bedroom villas, each with air-conditioned interiors and outdoor spaces; most are equipped with outdoor showers. Guests will have direct access to various amenities and services, including the main pool, the jungle pool, Los Vitrales and Terra Kitchen restaurants, and guided rainforest tours.

The new Luxury Treehouse Village are best for couples. Situated within the jungle and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the 10 ocean-view treehouses are surrounded by vegetation and wildlife. The treehouses are connected by elevated trails and offer modern amenities, expansive terraces and outdoor soaking tubs.

F&B options at the resort include Los Vitrales restaurant, which offers plant-forward meals and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as the oceanfront Terra Kitchen, offering lunch, sunset drinks and dinner. Bar El Bosque serves drinks from morning to night. Guests can also enjoy meals by the pool or on their private terrace. The lodge has an on-site farm, inclusive of a farmhouse, greenhouses and orchards, intending to eventually support all meals across the property.

The Four Elements Spa has an outdoor pavilion where guests can enjoy views from every direction, besides a range of treatments and massages. The handmade oceanfront Yoga Shala was designed by Arquitectura Mixta to mimic the style of a bird’s nest. It provides further opportunities for guests to recharge and connect with nature. In collaboration with Anima Mundi Herbals, Corcovado Wilderness Lodge offers a range of wellness beverages and herbal elixirs that incorporate various herbs, plants and fruits indigenous to Costa Rica.

SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is an active participant in SCP’s Every Stay Does Good (ESDG) program. As part of this initiative, the resort’s new Pristine Playa program is conducted in partnership with Innoceana, a marine conservation organization, to help keep the adjacent Corcovado National Park "natural, beautiful and free of ocean waste." It also provides income for residents of the economically challenged Osa community.

Through SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge’s partnership with Innoceana, travelers can participate in hands-on opportunities to connect with and safeguard Costa Rica’s marine ecosystem. Activities include an interactive scuba diving expedition to Caño Island’s marine sanctuary, whale monitoring with the use of hydrophones, and other educational opportunities led by biologists to learn about wetlands, coral reefs and pelagic animals. The new Innoceana Corcovado Research Center (ICRC) at Corcovado Wilderness Lodge includes a PADI dive center, snorkeling and kayaking equipment, as well as an outdoor classroom and research laboratory.

In addition, guests can participate in a variety of wilderness activities and tours, ranging from guided hikes through the Corcovado National Park to sport fishing and scuba diving on the southern Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Other land and sea activities include sea kayaking, horseback riding and bird watching, as well as the Arboreal Tree Climbing Experience, touted as the only hotel tree climbing park in Costa Rica.

Good to know: SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is a member of both the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ L.V.X. Collection and Beyond Green.

For more information, visit www.scphotel.com/corcovado.

