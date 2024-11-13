Design Hotels Accelerates Global Portfolio Growth

Design Hotels has announced 29 signed agreements and 10 percent growth of its global portfolio within the last 12 months.

In the United States and Mexico, Design Hotels has added seven new destinations across the two countries, with 10 newly added hotels in the United States and surpassing 25 hotels in Mexico.

With significant new hotel signings, Design Hotels has strengthened its work with Firmdale Hotels and Grupo Habita and introduced new agreements with renowned independent hotel groups Drift Hotels and ASH:

The Warren Street Hotel , Firmdale’s 69-key property in Tribeca , New York City , opened in February 2024 and marks Tim and Kit Kemp ’s 11th opening in the Firmdale stable, with its distinctive hotels and townhouses in London and New York already members of the Design Hotels portfolio.

, Firmdale’s 69-key property in , , opened in February 2024 and marks ’s 11th opening in the Firmdale stable, with its distinctive hotels and townhouses in and New York already members of the Design Hotels portfolio. ASH, the vision of hoteliers Ari Heckman and Jonathan Minkoff , creates cinematic experiences at each of its hotels. Properties joining the Design Hotels portfolio include Ulysses, Baltimore and The Dean, Providence .

and , creates cinematic experiences at each of its hotels. Properties joining the Design Hotels portfolio include and . Thanks to owner Philip Bates ’ vision, Drift Hotels features boutique hotels in San Jose del Cabo , Santa Barbara , Palm Springs , and Nashville — all now part of Design Hotels. Drift Nashville, which opened in July of this year, features 104 minimalist rooms and suites, and three food and beverage outlets led by Nashville hospitality talent, Alexis Soler .

’ vision, Drift Hotels features boutique hotels in , , , and — all now part of Design Hotels. which opened in July of this year, features 104 minimalist rooms and suites, and three food and beverage outlets led by Nashville hospitality talent, . The signings of Hotel 850 SVB in West Hollywood , imagined by renowned hotelier and restaurateur Jeff Klein , and upcoming Granger Hotel Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego , anticipated to open this year, will bring Design Hotels’ portfolio to 14 in California , including the new additions of Drift Santa Barbara and Palm Springs .

in , imagined by renowned hotelier and restaurateur , and upcoming in , anticipated to open this year, will bring Design Hotels’ portfolio to 14 in , including the new additions of and . With these new signings, Design Hotels will feature 26 hotels in its open portfolio and signed pipeline across Mexico. Design Hotels signed the forthcoming Tinte Hotel, an intimate hotel expected to open in 2026 that will offer ocean views from its rooftop sitting in a UNESCO world heritage site in the south of the Yucatán peninsula. Hotel Sevilla— a restored colonial villa from the 16th century in the city center of Mérida, and Hotel Humano — a boutique hotel built into the bedrock at the southern end of the iconic stretch of beach in Puerto Escondido — are expected to join Design Hotels, both part of Grupo Habita and poised to open in 2025.

Design Hotels will add three one-of-a-kind hotels in Switzerland, bringing the brand’s portfolio to 15 hotels in the country. It has also welcomed its fifth hotel in Georgia; and introduces hidden gems in Istanbul, Singapore, and Bali:

The Home Hotel Zurich , which opened this August, channels the Dada avant-garde art movement of the early 20th century — renovating a former paper mill to feature 132 rooms and suites, lobby and lounge, neo-bistro and collaborations — all with the local creative community.

, which opened this August, channels the Dada avant-garde art movement of the early 20th century — renovating a former paper mill to feature 132 rooms and suites, lobby and lounge, neo-bistro and collaborations — all with the local creative community. Poised to open by the end of this year, Hôtel Borsari will feature 51 rooms and suites set in the town of Martigny and surrounded by gorges that rank among the top 10 in Europe, thermal springs, mountain trails, and terraced vineyards. A subterranean Roman bathhouse, the property nods to the town's ancient legacy.

will feature 51 rooms and suites set in the town of Martigny and surrounded by gorges that rank among the top 10 in Europe, thermal springs, mountain trails, and terraced vineyards. A subterranean Roman bathhouse, the property nods to the town's ancient legacy. Rooms Batumi Hotel marks Design Hotels’ fifth hotel in Georgia, and its first in the resort destination on the Black Sea. With a bold design and 1970s flair, the hotel features nearly 120 rooms and suites, a rooftop pool, a cocktail bar, and a restaurant that blends Georgian and international culinary influences.

As Design Hotels continues to gain growth momentum, its hotels are increasingly leveraging the brand’s services — which span public relations, sales, digital marketing, web design, and content creation, as well as Marriott’s global distribution channels and access its leading travel program, Marriott Bonvoy.

This announcement follows on the heels of Stijn Oyen being named Managing Director earlier this year to helm the portfolio—now in its fourth decade of operation.

For more information, please visit www.designhotels.com.

